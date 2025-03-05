Oil price decline to $73.5 per barrel   threatens budget 2025 revenue target  

By Udeme Akpan & Ediri Ejor

THE price of Nigeria’s Bonny Light crude oil fell by 10.6 per cent to $73.53 per barrel from $84.02 per barrel on January 15th, fuelling fears over achievement of Federal Government’s budget 2025 revenue target. .

The Budget 2025 is based on crude oil price benchmark of $75 per barrel, oil production of 2.06 million barrels per day, bpd and revenue target of N36.35 trillion with 56 per cent coming from oil sales.

The fall in crude oil price represents a 6.6 per cent potential decline in FG’s oil revenue target, which is worsened by the oil output well below the budget benchmark of 2.06 million barrels per day.

According to data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, crude oil output stood at 1.737 million bpd in January 2025, up from 1.667 million bpd recorded in the preceding month of December 2024.

Reacting to the development, the Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, CPPE, Dr Muda Yusuf, said, “If energy prices fall, of course, that has implications for our own revenue. So it’s likely to negatively impact on our oil price, on our oil revenue but it may be positive for businesses because a reduction in crude oil price or commodity or global oil price typically reduces the cost of petroleum products, including the Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol, diesel and jet fuel.

On his part, the National President of Oil and Gas Services Providers Association of Nigeria, OGSPAN, Mazi Colman Obasi, said: “Besides impacting negatively on the execution of Nigeria’s 2025 budget, it should be noted that low crude oil price would culminated in low petroleum products prices. This would be possible as refiners’ costs of refining are expected to drop.”