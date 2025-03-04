Oil & Gas: NEITI, stakeholders back FG’s tax reform bills

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) and other key stakeholders in the extractive industry have expressed strong support for the Tax Reform Bills currently before the National Assembly.

The bills seek to consolidate all oil and gas taxes, including petroleum profit tax and royalties, into a single law, while also centralizing tax collection under the proposed Nigerian Revenue Services.

Speaking at a Reminar (a reform seminar) convened by OrderPaper and hosted by NEITI, the Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, emphasized that the tax reforms aim to enhance revenue mobilization and ensure fiscal sustainability.

The seminar, themed “Tax Bills and the Implications for NEITI Audits,” focused on how the proposed reforms would impact transparency and accountability in the extractive sector.

Dr. Orji noted that the extractive sector remains the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, contributing significantly to government revenue and foreign exchange earnings. However, he pointed out that persistent challenges—such as tax evasion, revenue leakages, weak enforcement, and lack of transparency—have undermined the sector’s full potential.

“The 2024 Tax Reform Bill represents a bold effort to modernize Nigeria’s tax system. NEITI has carefully examined the bill and acknowledges its potential to improve tax administration, streamline legal frameworks, and enhance compliance across industries, including oil, gas, and mining,” he stated.

In his remarks, Founder/CEO of OrderPaper, Mr. Oke Epia, emphasized that the proposed tax reforms would have a far-reaching impact on the economy and the financial well-being of citizens.

Epia stated that OrderPaper is committed to using digital tools to bridge the gap between citizens, the Parliament, and the government.

“Remtrack is a civic tool designed to enable stakeholders to track remediation efforts outlined in NEITI’s audit reports, ensuring transparency and accountability,” he added.

Also speaking, Mr. Haruna Yahaya, a member of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, described the Tax Reform Bills as a significant step by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to overhaul Nigeria’s fiscal and tax framework.

He highlighted key provisions of the bill for the petroleum industry, including: A 10% royalty on deep offshore and inland basin production and The introduction of price-based royalties

The proposed reforms are expected to enhance government revenue, improve tax compliance, and create a more transparent and efficient tax system in the extractive sector.