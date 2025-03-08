Oil, gas firm hails Onowakpo’s appointment as Local Content Senate C’ttee chair

The management of Onose Deep Oil and Gas Limited, has congratulated Senator Joel Onowakpo-Thomas on his appointment as Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content.

The company’s management, in a congratulatory letter by it’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Barr. Jim Elueni described Onowakpo-Thomas’ appointment as well deserved.

The letter expressed optimism that the appointment would deepen “the levels of interaction and collaboration through Legislative over sight responsibilities of the Upper Chamber of the National House of Assembly on Institutions with responsibility for Local Content Development in Nigeria and most especially the Nigeria Content Development and Monitoring Board whose core responsibility is the Local Content Development of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Sector.

“As you very well know, employment of the indigenous people of the oil and gas producing states, their empowerment through capacity building for oil and Gas Sector employment as well as issue of access to the Nigeria Content Fund for indigenous companies operating in our beloved Delta State remains a challenge which must be conquered.

“We are confident that you are sufficiently grounded in the required knowledge to tackle all the lacuna in this area by bearing your high level of experience, exposure, acumen, clout and Influence on this mandate in a manner that will allow our good people of Delta State enjoy the democratic dividend, which you have championed over the years through your political career.

“We trust that you can do this excellently and we trust your judgment always.

Please accept the assurances of our esteemed regards.”

It thanked Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio “for choosing the right person fit for the position of Nigeria local content.”