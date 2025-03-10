Ogun students block Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, demand IGP’s intervention over LASU graduate’s disappearance

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Students in Ogun State, under the aegis of the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) and the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Monday disrupted vehicular movement on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The students, who were protesting the disappearance of Quadri Ogunbode; a graduate of Lagos State University, Ojoo, Lagos, blocked the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan expressway for over one hour.

The protesting students were armed with placards with various inscriptions, such as “An injustice to one, is an injustices to all”; IGP Egbetokun, please come to our rescue”; IGP should investigate Quadri’s disappearance”; IGP should probe the extortion of the poor parents by some police officers in Lagos State”; NAOSS demands IGP to order special investigation into disappearance of Quadri Ogun Ode”; IGP should investigate efforts in frustrating the investigation by some police in Lagos command for about 2 months” among others.

Ogunbode, a graduate of Political Education from LASU, was reported to have disappeared on 17th February 2025, at a location very close to a Celestial Church in the neighbourhood of the university.

Addressing newsmen, the National President of National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) Kehinde Thomas, alleged that the police in Lagos State have compromised in the matter.

He, therefore, called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to intervene and order a special investigation into the case of the alleged kidnap and possible murder of Ogunbode.

Thomas said, “This call on the IGP, who is also a parent, to intervene in the matter had become imperative after police complicity and compromise was perceived.

“At NAOSS and NANS level, we are smelling foul play and police complicity. The melancholic parents of Quadri have been made to cough out several thousands of naira by the police to track Quadri’s phone to aid their investigations.

“And with the tracking done and some discoveries made, no tangible progress has been made to unravel the mysterious disappearance of one of own in NAOSS.

“We temporarily block this busiest expressway in the country in order to draw the attention of the Inspector-General of Police, who is also an indigene of Ogun State, Kayode Egbetokun, to intervene and order a special investigation into the case of the alleged kidnapping and possible murder Quadri Ogunbode.

“Quadri is a member of NAOSS, hence, we are appealing passionately to the IGP to use his office, manpower and technology to unravel the disappearance of this affable LASU graduate.

“As an umbrella body of all Ogun State students, NAOSS cannot sit idly and watch the matter to be swept under the carpet. We will not fold our arms and allow Quadri’s matter to join the swelling number of unresolved disappearances or murder cases in the country.

“While we are optimistic that the intervention of the IGP will yield a fruitful result, NAOSS will not relent to continue to explore all legal means to mobilize relevant stakeholders to take action on the matter.

“The anguish and psychological trauma parents of Quadri are going through are better imagined than experienced.”

He added, “According to a preliminary police investigation, two suspects, including the Shepherd in charge of the Celestial Church, were arrested and questioned over the disappearance of the LASU graduate.

“Despite the arrest of two key suspects in the case, police operatives at the Ojoo Divisional Police headquarters have not done much to unravel the mysterious disappearance of Quadri, despite obvious evidence that linked these two suspects to the case.

“Yet, Quadri remained missing, without any one or group claiming to have abducted him. Also, no ransom was demanded from his parents.

“It is, therefore, a disheartening situation when one of the suspects arrested in connection with the matter was discovered to have withdrawn about N2 million (two million Naira) from Quadri’s bank account, but Nigeria police have not found enough evidence to pin the disappearance of Quadri on him.

“The Shepherd in charge of the Celestial Church very close to the location the LASU graduate was last seen, was also discovered to have received a huge sum of money transferred to him by the principal suspect. Further findings revealed that the Shepherd’s daughter also got money transferred from Quadri’s account.”