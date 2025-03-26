Ogun confirms outbreak of Lassa fever, calls for vigilance

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State government has confirmed a case of Lassa fever, officially declaring an outbreak in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker, in a press statement, disclosed that the index case was a 25-year-old female National Youth Corps member who fell ill while in Ondo State and was brought to a secondary health facility in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state on March 18, 2025.

She said, “The individual sadly passed away the same day.”

While assuring that the state government is actively managing the situation, Dr Coker added that the Ministry of Health and the Rapid Response Team in Ijebu North East had intensified surveillance, community engagement, and mobilisation to ensure an effective response.

The statement reads, “Lassa fever as a viral hemorrhagic disease that presents with symptoms such as high-grade fever, headache, sore throat, muscle pain, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and, in severe cases, unexplained bleeding from body openings.

“I hereby urge residents to seek immediate medical attention if they experience any of these symptoms, particularly if a fever does not improve within 48 hours of malaria or antibiotic treatment.”

Emphasising the need for heightened precautions, the commissioner called on all public and private health facilities in the state to step up infection prevention and control measures.

“Healthcare workers who suspect a case of Lassa fever should report immediately to their Local Government Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer or contact the State Epidemiologist through the designated helplines,” she advised.

While reiterating Ogun State government’s commitment to safeguarding public health, the commissioner urged the public to maintain good hygiene, avoid contact with rodents, and report any suspected cases promptly.