 Ogun approves recruitment of 500 Amotekun operatives

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun has approved the recruitment of 500 additional operatives into the Ogun State Security Network, also known as ‘Amotekun Corps’, in a move to enhance security network across the state.

According to a statement by the Corps Commander, Amotekun Networks, Brig Gen Alade Adedigba (retd), the recruitment drive, set to begin on Monday, March 10, 2025, comes just two months after the passing out parade of 690 newly trained operatives.

He noted that the move reflected the government’s unwavering commitment to enhancing security measures for all residents of Ogun State.

Adedigba enjoined interested applicants to apply free of charge through the official Amotekun website: ogunstateamotekun.com.ng.

While saying that the application portal will remain open until Friday, April 4, 2025, he advised the prospective candidates to adhere strictly to the screening guidelines.

According to him, a rigorous screening exercise has been scheduled from Tuesday, April 22, 2025, to Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Adedigba described the recruitment as a major step towards strengthening the operational capacity of the Amotekun Corps, and ensure that communities across Ogun State enjoy better protection.