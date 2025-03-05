OBJ @ 88: Obasanjo is a leader of all seasons – David Mark

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – Former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark, has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a leader of all seasons, recognizing his unwavering patriotism, dedication, and service to the nation.

In a goodwill message celebrating Obasanjo’s 88th birthday, Mark commended the elder statesman’s hard work and commitment to nation-building, stating that Obasanjo laid a solid foundation for Nigeria’s growth and development.

In a statement issued in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media, Paul Mumeh, Mark praised Obasanjo as:

“An uncommon administrator and a symbol of unity, equity, and justice. He is a true statesman who has made selfless contributions to the peace, unity, and development of Nigeria.”

Mark extended warm felicitations on behalf of his family, praying that God grants Obasanjo good health as he continues to share his vast experience and wisdom with younger generations.

“It is my prayer that the Almighty God keeps him in good health as he continues to serve our fatherland and guide the next generation with his wealth of experience.”

He wished Obasanjo many more fruitful years, filled with peace, wisdom, and good health.