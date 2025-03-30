Obidike to Govt: Mothers are guardian angels, deserve support

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Obidike Chukwuebuka, has called on the government to provide increased support for mothers, describing them as “guardian angels” whose contributions to society deserve greater appreciation and recognition.

Obidike emphasized that mothers play a crucial role in shaping families and communities through their unconditional love, care, and sacrifice. He stressed that adequate government support is essential to empower them and enable them to continue their selfless work.

Highlighting critical areas where government intervention is needed, Obidike outlined the following priorities:

Quality Healthcare: Ensuring mothers have access to proper medical care, particularly during pregnancy, childbirth, and postpartum periods.

Economic Empowerment: Implementing policies that provide mothers with educational opportunities, skill development, and financial independence.

Social Support Systems: Establishing programs to assist mothers in balancing their roles, including access to childcare services, counseling, and community support networks.

Obidike noted that by prioritizing these areas, the government can help mothers thrive, leading to stronger, more resilient families and communities.

“By providing the necessary support, we empower mothers to continue their selfless work. As we celebrate them, let us recognize their invaluable contributions and honor their dedication to building a better society,” he stated.

His appeal comes as part of a broader call for increased investment in maternal welfare and policies that uplift Nigerian mothers, ensuring they receive the care, opportunities, and respect they deserve.