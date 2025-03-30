Obi visits scene of Onitsha market infernos, calls for collective support

Peter Obi

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has paid a sympathy visit to the sites of the two major fire incidents that ravaged the electronics market at Iweka Road and a warehouse at Ifejirika Street within the Onitsha Main Market, destroying goods and property worth billions of naira.

At the time of the warehouse fire, several trucks loaded with imported goods had just been offloaded, awaiting collection by their owners.

Describing the incident as heartbreaking, Obi lamented the magnitude of losses suffered by the traders, emphasizing that many had lost everything they owned.

While visiting the affected areas, he held private meetings with the market leadership and some of the worst-hit traders. He also commended the Anambra State Fire Service for their efforts in containing the fire, despite facing significant challenges.

The former governor pledged to support the victims in his own modest way and called on the government at all levels, private individuals, and financial institutions to step in and assist the affected traders.

“In moments like this, our shared humanity must prevail. Let us come together to restore hope, rebuild livelihoods, and reaffirm the spirit of community that defines us,” Obi urged.

At Iweka Road, one of the affected traders, Mr. Jeremiah Nwabueze, expressed gratitude for Obi’s visit, describing it as deeply consoling. He noted that Obi’s presence brought a sense of comfort and solidarity in a time of immense loss.