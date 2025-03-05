Obasanjo@ 88: You are a towering figure in our national history – Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

As former President Olusegun Aremu Obasanjo marks his 88th birthday, tributes have continued to pour in from across Nigeria and beyond, celebrating his legacy as a leader, patriot, and global statesman.

Among those honoring him is former presidential candidate and businessman, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, who praised Obasanjo for his lifelong dedication to Nigeria, Africa, and global peace. In a heartfelt message, he highlighted Obasanjo’s resilience, service, and transformational leadership over the decades.

“Baba, your life is a testament to service, resilience, and unwavering commitment to Nigeria, Africa, and global peace and understanding,” Olawepo-Hashim stated. “From your days as a young officer in the Nigerian Army to your role in the civil war, your leadership as Head of State, and your transformational tenure as a democratically elected President, you have remained a towering figure in our national history.”

Olawepo-Hashim reflected on his personal experience working alongside Obasanjo during Nigeria’s democratic transition from 1998 to 1999. He recalled the former president’s determination to guide the country toward democracy despite complex political challenges.

“At a defining moment in our nation’s history, I witnessed your unwavering determination to steer Nigeria towards a democratic path. Your deep understanding of governance, your courage in confronting national issues, and your ability to unite a diverse country were truly remarkable,” he said.

Despite his age, Obasanjo remains active in national discourse, peacebuilding, and Africa’s economic development, serving as an inspiration to many. Olawepo-Hashim commended the former president’s continued commitment to governance and democracy.

“At 88, your energy and dedication to national discourse, peacebuilding, and Africa’s economic development remain an inspiration. You continue to lend your voice to issues of governance, democracy, and progress, proving that leadership is a lifelong responsibility.”

Concluding his tribute, Olawepo-Hashim wished Obasanjo more years in good health and strength, celebrating his wisdom, courage, and contributions to humanity.

“On this special day, I celebrate your wisdom, courage, and enduring contributions to humanity. May God bless you with more years in good health and strength. Happy 88th birthday, Baba!”