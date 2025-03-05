Obasanjo @ 88: Even opponents concede to your commitment to Nigeria – Atiku

By John Alechenu

ABUJA – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as a rare gem and a gift to Nigeria, acknowledging his unwavering commitment to national unity.

In a birthday message to his former boss on Wednesday, Atiku praised Obasanjo’s inclusive leadership and dedication to a one Nigeria agenda.

“Baba, even your opponents will concede that your commitment to the unity of Nigeria is bar none. Ever since you emerged on our country’s leadership landscape, you have pursued deliberate policies of inclusiveness and national cohesion.”

Reflecting on their time in office, Atiku expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve alongside Obasanjo:

“It was an honor to have served with you in advancing a pan-Nigerian agenda that ensured everyone—irrespective of tribe, tongue, religion, or political affiliation—had the opportunity to thrive for the greater good of our people and beloved country.”

Atiku, who served as Vice President from 1999 to 2007 under Obasanjo’s administration, noted that despite political differences in later years, he holds deep respect for the former president’s service to the nation.

“On this occasion of your 88th birthday, I, on behalf of my family and team, join millions in Nigeria and across the world in celebrating you. I wish you more years in good health and continued service to our country and humanity.”