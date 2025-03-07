Oba suspends 67 Enigie in Benin Kingdom

The Benin Traditional Council (BTC) has announced the suspension of 67 Enigie (traditional rulers) in Benin Kingdom, effective immediately.

In a statement released on Friday in Benin City, the BTC Secretary, Frank Irabor, said the suspension was due to anti-palace and rebellious activities allegedly carried out by the affected Enigie against the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, and the traditional institution.

“This decision was made by Oba Ewuare II due to their alleged anti-palace and rebellious activities against the Oba of Benin and the traditional institution,” Irabor stated.

He added that the names of the suspended Enigie have been listed in an official notification for record purposes and necessary follow-up actions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some of the suspended Enigie, including Prof. Gregory Akenzua and Edomwonyi Ogiegbaen, had earlier challenged their suspension in a Benin High Court.

The plaintiffs argued that the Oba of Benin lacks the authority to suspend them under the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law.

This development has further highlighted the ongoing complexities surrounding traditional institutions and their interactions with modern governance structures.