Oba suspends 67 Enigie in Benin Kingdom

The Benin Traditional Council has announced the suspension of 67 Enigie in Benin Kingdom, with immediate effect.

Frank Irabor, the Secretary of Benin Traditional Council, made this known in a statement in Benin on Friday .

Irabor said that their suspension was as a result of their anti-palace and rebellious activities against the Oba of Benin and the traditional institution.

“This decision was made by Ewuare ll, Oba of Benin, due to their alleged anti-palace and rebellious activities against the Oba of Benin and the traditional institution,” he said.

According to him, the suspended Enigie’s name has been attached to the notification for information and necessary follow-up action.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some of the suspended Enigie, including Prof. Gregory Akenzua and Edomwonyi Ogiegbaen, have earlier challenged their suspension in a Benin High Court.

They argued that the Oba of Benin does not have the authority to suspend them, under the Traditional Rulers and Chiefs Law.

This development highlighted the complexities of traditional institutions and their relationships with modern governance structures.