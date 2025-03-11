NUC approves Cross River University of Education, Entrepreneurship

National Universities Commission (NUC)

The National Universities Commission (NUC), has approved the establishment of the Cross River State University of Education and Entrepreneurship as the 67th state university in the country.

The Executive Secretary of NUC, Abdullahi Ribadu, made this known in Abuja on Tuesday while presenting the recognition letter to Gov. Bassey Otu.

Otu was represented at the event by Prof. Anthony Owan-Enoh, the Secretary to the State Government.

Ribadu said the approval marked a significant milestone for the state, as it aimed to foster innovation, educational development, and entrepreneurship within the region.

He explained that the new institution was expected to provide quality education with a strong focus on entrepreneurship while also equipping students with the necessary skills to thrive in the modern economy.

He said the approval reflected a commitment to advancing higher education and contributing to the socio-economic development of Cross River State and beyond.

“The approval of this proposed university shall be in line with our mandates to regulate and maintain quality assurance in the Nigerian university system.

“Cross River State has a rich and evolving higher education landscape with institutions that foster academic excellence, research, and community development.

“Currently, the state is home to six notable universities comprising one federal, one state, and four private universities, among other tertiary institutions,” he said.

Ribadu maintained that Cross River State Government had played a significant role in expanding access to quality higher education through policies, infrastructure development, and funding.

According to him, the establishment of a second state-owned university further underscores the government’s commitment to expanding higher education opportunities.

“As we celebrate this achievement, I urge stakeholders to work collaboratively to ensure that the institution thrives and upholds the highest standards of academic integrity, research excellence, and good governance.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that this university does not only add to the number of institutions in the country, but stands out as a beacon of learning, character, development, and social transformation,” he said.

The NUC boss pledged the Commission’s readiness to provide the necessary guidance and support to ensure that the Cross River University of Education and Entrepreneurship attained its full potential.

In his response, Otu said the establishment of the university was a dream come true in the history of education advancement in the state.

Otu said the establishment of the university would also address the problem of unemployment in the state.

“We have dreamt of this day. We have worked for this day. And coming this far, we appreciate the effort of the NUC in guiding us, supporting us, and giving us all the directions.

“Executive Secretary, it is therefore, my honour and privilege to, as a matter of fact, present to you, on behalf of the Governor, what we have tirelessly done.

“The academic briefs, the master plan, and university law as contained are in these packages.

“We believe that these packages, as they are, contain all the requirements by NUC, and we are here to present them to you to tell the commission that we are ready,” he said.