NSIB signs MoU with Aero Contractors to raise safety standards

By Dickson Omobola

Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, Monday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Aero Contractors to strengthen collaboration in industry-led safety training, knowledge exchange and human capital development.

The MoU, according to the NSIB, would solidify Nigeria’s commitment to upholding global aviation safety standards.

Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, NSIB, Mrs Bimbo Oladeji, in a statement, said the partnership would see NSIB’s transportation safety officers and technical personnel undergo specialised on-the-job training using Aero’s state-of-the-art facilities, including simulators and maintenance workshops.

The statement reads: “In return, Aero’s technical personnel will benefit from NSIB-led training in accident investigation and related disciplines, creating a robust exchange of expertise. The MoU also paves the way for joint conferences, symposiums, and workshops to share best practices, explore emerging trends in aviation, and build capacity across both workforces by deploying their respective facilities and staff, including pilots, engineers, dispatchers, and flight attendants. NSIB and Aero Contractors aim to strengthen their ability to prevent accidents, respond effectively to incidents, and uphold the highest safety standards in line with international benchmarks, such as the Standards and Recommended Practices of Annex 13 to the Chicago Convention.”

Quoting the Director-General of NSIB, Capt. Alex Badeh Jr., the statement added: “Today’s MoU is more than just a document; it is a commitment to mutual growth and safety enhancement. Through this agreement, we will work together to design and deliver customised on-the-job training programs for our Transportation Safety Officers and other staff. This initiative will equip our personnel with the skills, knowledge, and practical experience needed to excel in their duties, drawing on Aero’s state-of-the-art facilities, simulators, and technical resources. This two-way exchange of expertise will benefit both organisations and contribute to the overall safety of Nigeria’s airspace.”

Managing Director of Aero Contractors, Ado Sanusi, said: “Safety is not just a regulatory requirement; it is the cornerstone of our industry. With over 60 years of experience in the aviation sector, Aero Contractors has cultivated a deep-rooted safety culture, and we firmly believe that Safety is everyone’s business. This MoU underscores our commitment to investing in the future of a safe Nigerian airspace by sharing our expertise, experience, and technical knowledge with NSIB. Through this partnership, we aim to equip NSIB’s Transportation Safety Officers with the practical skills and knowledge needed to excel in their duties, leveraging Aero’s state-of-the-art facilities, simulators, and technical resources.” he added.

Meanwhile, a Steering Committee, composed of representatives from NSIB and Aero Contractors, will oversee the implementation of the MoU.

The agreement also outlines provisions for periodic reviews and amendments to ensure its continued relevance in addressing the dynamic challenges of aviation safety.