NSCDC uncovers illegal crude oil reservoir in Ondo forest

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ondo State Command, says it has uncovered an illegal crude oil reservoir in the state.

This is contained in a statement by DSC Daniel Aidamenbor, spokesperson for the command and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Akure.

Aidamenbor explained that the illegal crude oil reservoir was uncovered during a joint operation with the Nigeria Army and TANTITA Security Service.

He added that the reservoir was hidden in a forest in Obe-Akingboye, in the Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the discovery was made on Sunday at about 14:12pm., with no arrest made as the suspects already fled the scene of crime.

“The Ondo State Commandant, Mr Oluyemi Ibiloye, has issued a stern warning to those involved in illegal dealings in petroleum products to desist or face the full weight of the law.

”He also reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting critical national assets, particularly in the solid minerals sector.” (NAN)