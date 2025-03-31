NSCDC seizes truck with 70,000 litres of stolen crude

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has impounded a truck loaded with 70,000 litres of stolen crude oil in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the NSCDC National Public Relations Officer (NPRO), Afolabi Babawale, on Monday in Abuja.

Babawale explained that the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CGS SIS) had acted on orders to prevent incidents of pipeline vandalism, crude oil theft, and illegal dealings in petroleum products in the Niger Delta.

According to him, the CGS SIS responded swiftly to an intelligence tip-off and impounded a long caravan truck with an in-built tank fully loaded with stolen crude oil.

“The truck was spotted while in transit around Eleme flyover in Elelewon, Port Harcourt, and was subsequently impounded by the CGS SIS,” he said.

Babawale quoted the Squad Commander, AS Dandaura, who revealed that his team was quickly deployed to the crime scene.

“Upon arrival, they seized a red-head, navy-blue container truck with registration number AGL574XY.

“The truck was fully loaded with siphoned crude oil illegally drawn from vandalised wellheads and destroyed pipelines.

“However, the truck’s occupants fled as the operatives approached the scene of the crime,” Babawale added.

He confirmed that the exhibits, including the red-head, navy-blue container truck and the estimated 70,000 litres of stolen crude oil, had already been confiscated.

“An investigation has been launched to track down the syndicate responsible for the act of economic sabotage.

“For the record, the exhibits recovered at the point of arrest include: A red-head and navy-blue container truck with 10 tyres (Reg. No. AGL574XY), containing approximately 70,000 litres of stolen crude oil,” he stated.

Babawale emphasised that once the investigation concluded, the NSCDC would seek the forfeiture of the truck and its contents in a court of competent jurisdiction.

He said proceeds from the sale of the assets would be remitted to the Proceeds of Crime Account (POCA).

The CGS SIS Commander further reiterated the squad’s commitment to waging an unrelenting battle against oil thieves and their sponsors, affirming that any suspects arrested would face the law after thorough investigations.