NRM vows legal challenge against controversial court ruling

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The National Rescue Movement (NRM) has announced its intention to challenge a recent court ruling, which it believes conflicts with its constitution and the guidelines set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The judgment, delivered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu on 5 March 2025, addressed a suit filed on 13 January 2025 regarding an emergency convention held on 17 January 2025.

The NRM asserts that the convention was not authorised by its National Executive Committee (NEC) and did not adhere to its internal procedures.

In a statement signed by Peter Letsuwa, the Acting National Publicity Secretary, the NRM clarified that the suit was filed without the party’s consent or the involvement of its National Legal Adviser, who is constitutionally mandated to handle legal matters.

The party has disclosed that it submitted applications to change its legal representation and to strike out the suit, but these applications were not considered before the judgment was delivered.

The statement read, “We are aware that a suit filed on 13 January 2025, purportedly in the name of our party, the National Rescue Movement (NRM), sought an ex parte application for leave to apply for a writ of mandamus against the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“This suit was filed without proper authorisation and with the aim of obtaining legal backing for an unauthorised ‘Emergency Convention’ that sought to undermine the leadership of the party.

“When the party became aware of the matter, we promptly filed an application to change counsel and another to strike out the suit.

“Regrettably, the judge dismissed our application and proceeded to deliver judgment in favour of those who sought to undermine the party’s leadership.

“According to the party constitution, the authority to call a convention rests with the National Executive Committee, which last convened on 23 October 2023. Isaac Udeh was suspended at that meeting and was only reinstated by Justice Omotosho on 18 April 2024.

“Neither the National Management Committee nor the National Executive Committee authorised any emergency convention or participated in the gathering that was described as such.

“Consequently, the applicants could not provide the names of NEC members, as recorded by INEC, who participated in the gathering or present any resolutions from the NEC approving the convention.

“The NEC held an emergency meeting on 27 January 2025 at Edidas Hotel in Abuja, where it reaffirmed the suspension of Mr. Isaac Udeh by his polling unit and passed a Vote of No Confidence against him, as determined by the National Management Committee.

“The NEC appointed Prince (Dr) Chinedu Obi as Acting National Chairman while filling other vacant positions arising from the death and suspension of some party officers.

“The NRM commends INEC for insisting that political parties adhere to their constitutions, in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“We believe that regulatory agencies must remain insulated from political manoeuvring and those who exploit weaknesses in the judicial system.

“In light of the significant issues present in the ruling, we will take all necessary legal steps to express our concerns and seek redress, as we are confident that the judgment lacks a solid factual and legal foundation.

“We urge all party leaders and members to remain steadfast, resolute, and undeterred by the judgment of Justice Obiora Egwuatu.”