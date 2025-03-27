Northern Youth Council rejects proposed bill for 37 new LGAs in Lagos

The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has rejected the proposed bill to convert 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) into Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Lagos State.

The National President, NYCN, Isah Abubakar, in a statement on Thursday, described the proposed bill as unfair and threat to national unity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, passed for a second reading, a bill seeking to recognise the 37 LCDAs of Lagos State as full-fledged LGAs.

If the proposal scales the legislative hurdle, Lagos State, which currently has 20 LGAs, will now have 57 LGAS, pushing the total number of local governments in the country from 774 to 811.

Abubakar said that the moves would only benefit Lagos State, thereby, undermining equity and fairness in governance, and might lead to fragmentation and nationwide division.

He said that comprehensive review of local governance structures was necessary, to ensure fair representation and consideration of diverse needs.

The president, therefore, urged Nigerian governors, especially from Northern region to protest against the bill.

He restated the group’s commitment to promoting unity, equity, and fairness in governance, urging lawmakers to reconsider the bill’s implications.