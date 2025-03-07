No shortfall in FG workers’ salaries – OAGF

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF) has clarified that there were no shortfalls in the salaries paid to federal government workers in January and February 2025.

In a statement issued Friday evening by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Bawa Mokwa, the OAGF explained that workers’ salaries returned to normal levels after various arrears paid between October and December 2024 were exhausted.

The OAGF emphasized that recent concerns about salary reductions were misconceptions, as the payments made in January and February 2025 reflected workers’ actual salaries.

“Various salary arrears were paid in the last quarter of 2024, namely: minimum wage arrears, 25%/35% salary increase arrears, and wage award arrears. These were paid from October to December 2024, causing salaries to temporarily increase.”

“From January 2025, after the arrears had been fully paid, salaries returned to normal levels. Some workers mistakenly assumed they were shortchanged, but a review of the salary table confirms that payments align with actual salaries.”

The OAGF acknowledged that some workers were overpaid in December 2024 due to a system error, adding that necessary corrections were being made.

“Deductions for the overpayments are ongoing and will continue until full recovery is achieved.”

Regarding the payment of promotion arrears, the OAGF explained that this process is handled by a Standing Committee on Promotion and Salary Arrears at the Budget Office of the Federation (BOF).

“The committee compiles and vets salary and promotion arrears before forwarding them in batches to the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) for payment. So far, batches 1 to 6 have been fully paid, and more batches are expected from the BOF.”

The OAGF reiterated its commitment to efficiently managing the IPPIS, urging workers with genuine salary concerns to use the appropriate channels for resolution.

“We remain committed to ensuring transparency and accuracy in salary payments. Workers with concerns should follow the formal complaint process for quick resolution.”

Barring any future salary adjustments, the January and February 2025 salary levels will remain in place until a new government review is conducted.