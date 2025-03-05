No plan to resign, says Fubara’s deputy

Ngozi Odu

Rivers State Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu, has dismissed social media reports claiming she has resigned from office.

The rumour gained traction after a viral video alleged that she stepped down due to pressure from undisclosed sources.

However, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Odu’s media aide, Owupele Benebo, refuted the claims, calling them false and misleading.

“The Office of the Deputy Governor of Rivers State wishes to categorically debunk the false and misleading reports suggesting that Her Excellency, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, has resigned,” the statement read.

Odu reaffirmed her commitment to the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, urging the public to disregard what she termed “baseless claims”.

“As a seasoned public servant and academic, Prof. Odu is dedicated to supporting the governor in his efforts to deliver the dividends of democracy to the good people of Rivers State,” the statement added.

She emphasised that her leadership and expertise remain integral to the administration and made it clear that she has neither resigned nor intends to do so.