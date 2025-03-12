No newspaper has covered Niger Delta like Vanguard – Gov Diri

Vanguard Group led by its Saturday Vanguard Editor, Mr. Onochie Anibeze and Mr. Wale Akinola, Editor, Sunday Vanguard.

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State had said that nonewspaper has published more stories about the Niger Delta than Vanguard Newspapers.

Diri stated this in his office at Government House in Yenagoa when he received his letter of Award for Good Governance from the management of the Vanguard Group led by its Saturday Vanguard Editor, Mr. Onochie Anibeze and Mr. Wale Akinola, Editor, Sunday Vanguard.

The honour was in recognition of the governor’s purposeful leadership and commitment to good governance in the state particularly in promoting peace, stability and infrastructure development.

He expressed appreciation to the Chairman of Vanguard Group, Mr. Sam Amuka, the management and staff of the newspaper for the honour.

Diri, who attributed his administration’s achievements to God and the people of the state, added that the award would further spur him to greater actions in the state.

He said: “I want to believe your words and of course, your newspaper. For us from the Niger Delta if we have anything, it is you that we come to. There is no doubt about that.

“There is no newspaper that carries more stories about the Niger Delta than Vanguard Newspaper. Tell Uncle Sam that he is doing so well and his paper is doing so well.

“We want you guys to up the game, a journalist is one person every politician should be afraid of because if you don’t do the right thing the journalist will certainly come for you and once in a while for those who do the right thing you recognize them, it encourages us.

“So, no matter what people say there are those who are still not seeing what we are doing. We feel very encouraged with this award. God willing, we will officially communicate to you the way you have done to say we accept the award. So, please try to also encourage the other outlets, let them not give out awards indiscriminately.”

Continuing he said, “Some people have asked, we have not heard you borrow money and then you are doing projects of over N50b, how are you getting the money?

“The ones that come to us we manage them. That is why when the statistics of poor states come out they say Bayelsa State. States that cannot survive without derivation, they say Bayelsa State and I challenge it and say bring back our money and see whether we will not survive.

“You are collecting our money from us and giving us 13 percent. If you want to bring out such statistics, then let everybody control their resources, so that at the end of the day we will know which state cannot survive without federal allocation. Right now you have disarmed us and you are the same people bringing statistics of states that cannot survive, and that is an insult to the people.

“We are just trying to live within our means for now. In fact, I will say it is God, because even me sometimes I don’t know how we manage these resources to the point that I will go to the projects sites and ask the contractors how much are we owing you ? They will say no, government is not owing us a dime.

“Most of these roads we are doing are Federal Government roads like Nembe/Brass roads and the road to the headquarters of Southern Ijaw. We have not gotten refunds from the Federal Government but this morning I spoke with the Minister of Works, Umahi to say let him come and do ground breaking for the Ekeremor /Agge Road. They are yet to give us refunds for Sagabma/Ekeremor Road and he said I should give him some time so that he will give me a date.”

Earlier, the Editor, Saturday Vanguard, Mr. Onochie Anibeze had while presenting the award letter said the choice of Governor Diri went through a rigorous process.

He listed good and purposeful leadership, security and infrastructure development, among other reasons for his selection.

He said: “This award cannot be bought with money, it was not a decision we took lightly, and as Vanguard Newspaper nominations follow a rigorous process to reach a conclusion.

“We are impressed by your administration’s achievements in infrastructure development, security, healthcare, education and sports development as well as your commitment to completing legacy projects and improving the lives of Bayelsans,” he said.