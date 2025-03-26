No Muslim student was suspended – Adeleke University MSSN

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Muslim Students Association, Adeleke University, AU, chapter, Osun State has debunked a statement credited to Muslims Rights Concern, MURIC, which alleged the suspension of a Muslim student over Friday (jumat) prayer service by the management of the institution, describing the reports as fake news.

In two separate letters to the management of the University, by the association, which was obtained by Vanguard correspondent on Sunday, the group said MURIC’s report was a misrepresentation of happenings within the University.

The Muslims Rights Concern, MURIC, had on March 20, 2025, alleged that the University authority is forcing Muslim students to attend Church services in a bid to convert them to Christianity and Taraweeh prayer observed during the night of Ramadanwas suspended.

However, Muslim students in a statement signed by the leader (Ameer) Imran Adigun AbdulHakeen, stated that their members’ faith is respected by the management.

The association in a second later both dated March 22, 2025 apologized to the University Director and facilitator, Dr Dupe Adeleke-Sanni for providing a conducive atmosphere for the Muslim students to practice their faith.

According to the letters, “On March 14, 2025, we were temporarily suspended from observing our Night Ramadan Prayers (Taraweeh) and Jummah prayers on campus on the orders of the Director of Security Service (DSS).

“However, on the 18th of March, we met with Dr Mrs. Modupe Adeleke-Sanni regarding these challenges. She provided us with a place where we could observe Ramadan, Jummat prayers, and the five daily prayers which we accepted. As a result, the suspension has been lifted, and we have resumed prayers at the new location provided by the university on the orders of Dr Modupe Adeleke.

“At no time have Muslim Students been forced to change their beliefs. While challenges may arise in any diverse academic institution, the university management has always been open to dialogue, and we have continued to receive support in practicing our faith.

“We urge the public to disregard the misinformation that may have been spread regarding this matter as they do not reflect the reality of our experiences”.

The second letter tagged letter of apology to Mrs Adeleke-Sanni, reads, “As-salamu alaykum (peace be upon you). On behalf of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Adeleke University Chapter, I apologize for any distress caused by the false social media reports.

“We assure you that we had no hand in spreading the misinformation. We are deeply grateful for your unwavering support, guidance, and kindness towards us.

“Your commitment to our well-being and academic success is invaluable, and we appreciate everything you’ve done for us. May Allah (SWT) reward you abundantly for your good deeds. Jazakumullah khairan (may Allah reward you with goodness)”.