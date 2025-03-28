No leakage of presidential communications to senate under Lado – Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

…Describes his performance as unprecedented

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – Senate President Godswill Akpabio has praised Senator Basheer Lado, Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate Matters, for ensuring that there have been no leaks in presidential communications to the Senate over the past eight months.

Speaking at Lado’s office yesterday, Akpabio described his performance as unprecedented, noting that communication between the Senate and President Tinubu has become significantly smoother. He also stated that with Lado, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, and APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano is firmly in the APC’s grasp ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Since Senator Lado assumed office as Special Adviser on National Assembly (Senate Matters), we have not had a single instance of private communication between the Presidency and the Senate being leaked,” Akpabio said.

“In government, there’s the ‘right to know,’ but when official matters appear in newspapers or social media due to leaks, it negatively impacts national security. I want to thank you for upholding the principles of governance and the separation of powers.

“Your performance in office over the last eight months has been exceptional, strengthening the synergy between the executive and legislature. You have transformed the office, ensuring better tracking of bills passed and those assented to by the President.

“Ahead of 2027, with the Deputy Senate President, the APC National Chairman, and your strategic leadership, Kano is already in the APC’s kitty.”

In his response, Senator Lado praised Akpabio as a dependable ally of President Tinubu and a statesman who values cooperation over confrontation.

“Mr. Senate President, your presence here symbolizes the harmony between the Executive and Legislature. It reflects the power of unity, a shared vision, and the boundless potential of leadership anchored in service,” Lado said.

“You have not just walked alongside the President; you have championed his Renewed Hope Agenda with conviction, defending it with clarity, articulating it with passion, and advancing it through legislative action.”