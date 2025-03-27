No June 12 without Nwosu, he deserves national recognition – Diwe

Humphrey Nwosu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The National President of the Association of Igbo Town Unions (ASITU), Chief Emeka Diwe, has insisted that Prof. Humphrey Nwosu deserves to be immortalized for his role in conducting the historic June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Diwe argued that without Nwosu’s leadership as Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), the election—widely regarded as Nigeria’s freest and fairest—would not have taken place, adding that there would be no MKO Abiola without Nwosu.

“People are against immortalizing Nwosu because he is Igbo. But there is no June 12 without Nwosu, and there would have been no President-elect, MKO Abiola, without him. Yet, the presumed winner of the election has been immortalized, while the man who risked his life to deliver a credible election is ignored,” he said.

Diwe decried what he described as continued marginalization of the Igbo, stating that ethnic bias is the reason Nwosu has not been honored at the national level.

“Those opposing his recognition would rather immortalize the man who annulled the election, General Ibrahim Babangida, instead of the man who conducted it with integrity,” he added.

He called on Nigerians to respect Nwosu’s contributions to democracy by naming a national monument after him, emphasizing that his courage in standing by the election results, despite opposition from the military, should not be forgotten.