No favoured candidate for Anambra gov – Abure

Julius Abure

Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, has assured former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority, Dr. George Moghalu, that the party will maintain a transparent and fair process in selecting its governorship candidate for the upcoming November election in Anambra State.

Abure emphasised that he has no preferred aspirant for the April 5 primary and that all contenders will have an equal opportunity to secure the party’s ticket.

He made this commitment on Friday when Moghalu submitted his completed expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

“I want you to take it to the bank that it is the people of Anambra and more precisely, LP members that will determine who flies the party ticket,” Abure stated.

He urged Moghalu to engage with party members in Anambra, as they will ultimately determine the candidate.

“I want to say without any equivocation that there will not be godfatherism and we have no anointed aspirant, and the process will not be skewed towards an aspirant, and I assure you again that the process will be free, fair and credible,” he added.

Abure also praised Moghalu’s track record, noting that the party is always open to individuals with strong credentials and integrity.

In response, Moghalu expressed gratitude to the Labour Party leadership for the opportunity and pledged his commitment to the race.

He vowed not to disappoint the party, expressing confidence in his ability to defeat the incumbent governor, Charles Soludo, in November.

“Mr Chairman, I assure you that I will not let you down. I am going into this race, the governorship of our State, with the determination to win the election, and we shall win by the grace of God,” he declared.

He further acknowledged that power ultimately comes from God, stating, “What we have done is to make ourselves available and for God to make the decision.”