No casualties recorded in Onitsha fire incident – Police

The Police Command in Anambra has denied reports of casualties in an early morning fire that engulfed a two-storey building storing textile materials on Ifejika Street, near Main Market, Onitsha.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, stated this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha on Friday.

Ikenga recalled that a statement had been issued clarifying that no casualties were recorded in the fire incident on Ifejika Street, near Main Market, Onitsha.

During a media briefing on Friday in Awka, the Commissioner of Police for Anambra, Ikioye Orutugu, expressed sympathy for the victims of the warehouse fire.

“Regrettably, before I go into the details of some notable achievements recorded by the Command, we wish to sympathise with the victims of the warehouse fire.

“The incident could have been avoided if necessary precautionary measures had been taken.

“However, no lives were lost. The Command appreciates the support of the Fire Service and well-meaning individuals in ensuring the fire was extinguished.

“The police have taken over the scene to investigate the cause of the fire and prevent hoodlums from exploiting the situation to commit crimes,” Orutugu said.

The Fire Chief of the Anambra Fire Service, Mr Chukwudi Chiketa, also confirmed that no lives were lost in the fire at the warehouse on Ifejika Street.

“To the best of my knowledge, there were no fatalities. The area is mainly used for parking and warehousing traders’ goods.

“The fire occurred in the morning, and to the best of my knowledge, no casualties were recorded. I did not witness any casualties,” he reiterated.

Chiketa urged the public to ignore a viral video claiming there were casualties, describing it as fake and an attempt to discredit the efforts of security agencies.