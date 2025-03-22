No bribe taken to endorse state of emergency in Rivers – Rep member

-Says support given in good fate

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A member of the House of Representatives, Gwaram federal constituency from Jigawa state, Hon Yusuf Shittu Galambi, has dismissed allegations that members of the National Assembly received bribes to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Galambi’s comments come amid controversy surrounding the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, with some groups accusing the National Assembly of being compromised in its decision-making process.

Galambi, in a statement made available to journalists, said that there was no truth to claims that lawmakers were induced or coerced into endorsing the President’s action.

He said the majority of members supported the decision due to their commitment to saving democracy and protecting the interests of the people of Rivers State.

‘The National Assembly’s decision was guided by a desire to ensure patriotism, political cohesion, peace, and the protection of democratic institutions,” he said.

“I was surprised with the media posts, especially about the lies and mischief perpetuated against us, that we collected some inducement or rather being coerced to pass on the resolution of supporting Mr President action in Rivers state.”

“The majority of our members supported the good efforts of Mr. President to save democracy and even saving governor Siminalayi Fubara who is facing a lot of political challenges and maneuvering by a group of members of the Rivers state assembly which may lead to his impeachment.”

“Nigerians should appreciate the role of National assembly for asking the President to form a reconciliation team of eminent Nigerians towards before the expiration of the six months emergency rule.”

“Contrary to the emotional perspective of opposition, civil society groups and others, in the assembly, we look at the issues from the perspective of patriotism, political cohesion, peace, to save democratic components including people, governor and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly”, he said.

He said that democracy must be protected,adding “Therefore, I want to advise well meaning Nigerians to give peace a chance by way of allowing Mr President to find turne best ways of solving these crises through dialogue and unity.”