Nnamdi Kanu: New trial judge did not step down, Federal High Court clarifies

File image of Nnamdi Kanu in court.

The Federal High Court (FHC) on Tuesday dismissed reports that the new judge assigned to adjudicate on the case against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has stepped down.

The FHC, in a statement signed by the Chief Registrar, Sulaiman Hassan, described the reports as “false and misleading.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) observes that the report, which is being circulated on social media, is titled: “New Judge Steps Down from Nnamdi Kanu’s Case, Says His Arrest Was Wrong.”

In the publication, it was alleged that Justice John Tsoho, who is the Chief Judge (CJ) of FHC, is the new judge.

The report reads in part: “Justice John Tsoho, the new judge assigned to Nnamdi Kanu’s case, has quit.

“He said Kanu was brought back to Nigeria from Kenya illegally, and because of that, he can’t judge the case without going against his own beliefs.”

However, in the statement, the chief registrar said the claim was “entirely unfounded, fictitious, grossly mischievous, damaging in intent and should be disregarded in its entirety.”

“The attention of Management of the Federal High Court has been drawn, with great concern, to an online reportage as above captioned.

“The court unequivocally refutes the false and misleading report, alleging that the Honourable Chief Judge, Hon. Justice John T. Tsoho, OFR, has stepped down from Nnamdi Kanu’s case and made statements regarding the legality of his arrest.”

According to Hassan, the true position is that the Honourable Justice Tsoho, in his capacity as Chief Judge, has reassigned Nnamdi Kanu’s case from Honourable Justice Binta Nyako to another (‘new’) Judge.

“The report referred to, is therefore, totally spurious.

“The defence team should hence prepare to receive instructions regarding the case, as may be issued by the new judge.

“The Federal High Court strongly cautions against deliberate misinformation to mislead the public and erode confidence in the judicial system.

“We urge the general public to be wary and rely only on verified information from official court sources.

“The court remains steadfast in upholding justice through due process of the law,”‘he said.

NAN reliably gathered, however, that the case between the Federal Government and Kanu had been reassigned to Justice James Omotosho, following Justice Nyako’s recusal (withdrawal)