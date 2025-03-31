NLC urges united action against subversion of constitutional order

NLC threatens to lead mass resistance if FG increases electricity tariff

•Asks Nigerians to brace up for struggles ahead

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has called for a united action against subversion of constitutional order in Nigeria, saying dictatorship in any form was unacceptable and should be resisted.

It also urged Nigerians to critically examine and challenge all forces and actions that weaken democratic institutions and erode the sovereignty of the people.

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, who stated this at the 6th Quadrennial delegates conference of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, weekend, warned workers against the belief that the struggles were about labour issues.

He said: “We must also resist the attempt to tax the Nigerian people to death. It is a struggle for the soul of Nigeria, a struggle to build a nation where the rights of workers are respected, where labour is justly rewarded, and where the welfare of every citizen is prioritized.

“We must also confront the harsh realities of our time. The increasing penchant of the government to renege on agreements reached with the trade union movement is a cause for grave concern.

“We have seen this in the arbitrary increases in telecom tariffs, the unjust hikes in electricity tariffs, and the refusal to engage in meaningful social dialogue. These actions are not just attacks on workers; they are attacks on the very fabric of our society.

“The government and its agencies have abdicated their regulatory responsibilities, choosing instead to side with the bosses and the forces of capital. This is unacceptable, and we must brace ourselves for a struggle to rein in these excesses.

“We must also resist the attempt to tax the Nigerian people to death. At a time the national minimum wage is not being implemented appropriately, and federal civil servants are having their salaries arbitrarily reduced without recourse to negotiation, we cannot remain silent.

“These actions are not just unjust; they are a betrayal of the social contract between the government and the people. That is why we must continue talking so that the eyes of those who occupy various corridors of power will be open while in office, so they will see that when workers are paid appropriate wages, the economy benefits and the nation grows and not when they leave office.

‘’It is our collective responsibility to fight these ills and to ensure that the rights of Nigerian workers are protected.

“It is our collective responsibility to defend and safeguard our nation. This requires an unwavering commitment to the primacy of the constitution and the fundamental principles of democracy. We must critically examine and challenge all forces and actions that weaken democratic institutions and erode the sovereignty of the people.

“As patriots, we must resist the concentration of power in the hands of a few and the systematic subversion of constitutional order by those entrusted with governance. The democratic space must not be surrendered to authoritarian impulses, and accountability in governance can only be achieved through active and organized vigilance.”

‘’Trade unions and other progressive forces must continue to serve as the voice of the people, ensuring that those in positions of public trust are held to account.

“The NLC calls on all public officeholders to uphold their mandate with integrity and refrain from actions that betray the collective will of the Nigerian people. Dictatorship in any form is unacceptable.

“We demand that political actors operate within the democratic framework, respecting constitutional limits and prioritizing the interests of the working class and the masses. It is only through such principled governance that our nation can be steered away from crisis and placed on the path of justice, equality and true democracy.”

Addressing the outgoing leadership under Prince Adewale Adeyanju who incidentally is a deputy President of NLC, Ajaero said: “The achievements of the outgoing leadership are a testament to what is possible when we stand together in solidarity.

‘’MWUN has been at the forefront of the struggle for workers’ rights in the maritime sector, a sector that remains the lifeblood of Nigeria’s economy.

“From the docks to the high seas, your union has fought tirelessly to ensure that the rights and welfare of maritime workers are protected. You have stood firm against exploitation, injustice, and the forces of capital that seek to undermine the dignity of labour.

‘’Your victories are not just your own, they are victories for the entire working class in Nigeria and much more, they are victories for the Nigeria Labour Congress.”