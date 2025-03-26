NLC, TUC give Zamfara Govt two weeks ultimatum to address minimum wage

The Nigeria Labourer Congress and Trade Union Congress in Zamfara have given the state government 14 days ultimatum to address the irregularities in the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage.

The leaders of Zamfara chapters of NLC and TUC gave the ultimatum at a news conference in Gusau on Wednesday, after an emergency meeting.

The State NLC Chairman, Alhaji Sani Halliru, described the discrepancies noticed in the implementation of the N70,000 in March salaries as unfortunate.

“It is necessary to call this news conference because we are disappointed with the state government’s attitude towards the implementation of N70,000 minimum wage.

“The state government had earlier formed a committee for the implementation of the minimum wage and promised to implement it in March this year,” Halliru said.

He noted that the March salary was paid yesterday and unfortunately the state government failed to implement the minimum wage as promised.

“Some workers received an increase of only N3000, some N4000, some N5000 or N7000 to their salaries.

“We also noticed that some workers were unconstitutionally removed from the payroll.

“We are not happy with this situation, the labour unions in the state consider this action as breach of trust from the state government to the labour leaders,” he said.

“Therefore, the organised labour is giving the state government two weeks to address the irregularities,” Halliru said.

Also speaking, the State TUC Chairman, Sa’idu Mudi, said that Zamfara was the only state in Nigeria that was yet to implement the N70,000 minimum wage.

“The entire organised labour leaders and entire workers in the state are disappointed with the state government.

“We are also disappointed with the state government technical committee for the implementation of N70, 000 minimum wage,” Mudi added.

The TUC Chairman alleged that some people in government circle are sabotaging the efforts of the state government as regard the implementation of the minimum wage.

He called on Gov. Dauda Lawal to set up a committee to investigate this matter and take action.