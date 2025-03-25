NLC, TUC condemn emergency rule in Rivers, threaten strike action

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Organized Labour in Rivers State has expressed deep concern over the state of emergency declaration in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on March 18, 2025’

Labour strongly condemn the “baseless” declaration of state of emergency and suspension of the Executive Governor, Deputy Governor, and House of Assembly members who were elected by in Rivers people.

It said that the state of emergency has impacted the local government workers who are yet to receive their salaries, as a result, are exposed to avoidable economic hardship.

In a statement jointly signed by Comrade Alex Agwanwor Sir Comrade Ikechukwu Onyefuru, State Chairperson NLC State Chairperson TUC respectively and Comrade Chuku Emecheta (JP) said considering the strategic importance of Rivers State in Nigeria’s economy and the Niger Delta region, the state of emergency has the potential to negatively impact the economy at a time that the nation is struggling with high inflations, naira devaluation, high exchange rate, rising unemployment, high cost of living, and unaffordable electricity tariff.

The statement on Tuesday said that state of emergency puts the state at a very disadvantage position as potential investors who have indicated interest in ‘New Rivers Vision’ have all backed out of planned investments in the state thereby impairing the growing state IGR.

“While the Rivers state Organized labour supports maintaining law and order, it insists that actions such as declaration of state of emergency and suspending elected officials must align with the Nigerian Constitution and protect workers from avoidable wage invalidity, nonpayment of salaries at all levels, safety and security threats.

“Government must prioritize the safety and welfare of its citizens over political interests.

The Rivers State Organized labour is appealing to the President, National Assembly, and Judiciary to urgently reverse the premature state of emergency and suspension of elected officials and return the state to normalcy.

“The federal government is strongly advised to engage in genuine dialogue to prevent further escalation of the issues in Rivers State”.

The Labor however advised all workers to remain calm and continue their duties while awaiting a favorable response on the concerns it raised, adding that Organized labour may be compelled to take strategic union actions which might disrupt national economic activities if our demands are not met within a reasonable timeframe.