Illustrative Photo: Nine die in Katsina road accident on Sallah day

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Tragedy struck along the Malumfashi-Kafur Road in Katsina State on Sunday morning, as a lone Hummer bus accident resulted in the death of nine passengers.

According to the Katsina State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Aliyu Ma’aji, “Nine passengers died on the spot, while 11 others sustained varying degrees of injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.”

Preliminary investigation has identified speeding and loss of control as the primary factors in the crash.

Motorists have been cautioned by the FRSC commander to exercise extreme care and refrain from speeding, overloading, and reckless driving, particularly during festive periods.”

Considering the potential for increased traffic during festive periods, the FRSC commander implored motorists to prioritize safety by exercising extreme care and refrain from speeding, overloading, and reckless driving.

Ma’aji pointed out that despite improved roads infrastructure in Katsina, reckless driving continue to be a major cause of fatal accidents.