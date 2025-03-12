NiMet warns 19 states of impending heat stress

…Urges safety precautions

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency, NiMet, has warned residents in 19 states, the South-East, and coastal areas of impending heat stress.

According to the agency, the states that would be mostly affected are those in north-central and in the east; Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Cross River, and FCT.

Other vulnerable regions are the South-West, coastal areas, Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Sokoto.

The heat stress warning issued by the agency yesterday morning showed that the rising temperatures and high humidity levels over the next three to four days may cause thermal discomfort across several regions.

NiMet warned that potential health risks include fatigue, irritability, reduced focus, impaired motor skills, and decreased productivity.

While asking residents in affected regions to take safety precautions, the agency said:

“Stay cool by using fans, air conditioning, or shaded spaces, and dress light by wearing breathable clothing.

“Drink plenty of water, avoid peak sun hours (12pm – 3pm). Use sun protection like hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen.”