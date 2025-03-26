Niger’s junta leader Tiani inaugurated as transitional president

General Abdourahamane Tiani (2nd L), the head of the military regime in Niger, greets the thousands of people who gathered at the largest stadium in Niamey for the launch of festivities marking the first anniversary of his coming to power after the July 26, 2023 coup that overthrew civilian president Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, 204. – Niger’s junta gathered thousands of people in the capital Niamey on Friday to celebrate the first anniversary of its coup. Dressed in clothes bearing photos of regime members, the crowd chanted the name of junta chief Abdourahamane Tiani. The stadium hosting the anniversary event was under high security, including armoured vehicles around the venue. (Photo by BOUREIMA HAMA / AFP)

Leader of Niger’s ruling junta, Abdourahamane Tiani, has been officially sworn in as transitional president for five years under a newly established charter.

Tiani, a former presidential guard commander who led the 2023 coup, was also elevated to the highest military rank of army general. Following his inauguration, he signed a decree dissolving all political parties.

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Wednesday in Niamey, the capital, marking the start of what government secretary general Mahamane Roufai described as a “flexible” transition period.

This development challenges efforts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reinstate democracy and bring Niger back into the regional bloc. Initially, Tiani proposed a three-year return to civilian rule, a plan ECOWAS rejected, threatening military intervention.

After failing to reach a compromise, Niger, along with Mali and Burkina Faso, withdrew from ECOWAS—a decision that was finalised earlier this year.