Nigerians question government’s approval of hike in telecoms tariffs

Residents in Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States, especially subscribers of telecommunications networks in Nigeria, have condemned the recent hike in calls and data tariffs by the companies.

In a survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the South-West states, subscribers flayed the timing of the hike, describing it as wrong, giving the current economic hardship in the country.

They said though the telecommunication companies – MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9naija could argue that the inflation in the country had also affected their operations, they could not justify their actions since their services had been inefficient and unreliable at the best.

According to the subscribers, dropped calls, poor signal reception and failed data connections are often experienced on all the networks.

A MTN subscriber and dealer, Mrs Morenike Adeniyi, said that the telecommunication companies might want to argue that if they must remain afloat in business, they needed to hike tariffs, but must be ready to justify such action through efficient and effective services.

She urged the network providers to improve on their services, particularly connection challenges often being experienced.

Adeniyi said that the hike in telecommunication tariffs by all network providers, especially MTN, had drastically affected retailers sales.

According to her, before the hike, retailers buy large quantities of MTN airtime to sell to subscribers, but otherwise is the case now.

“The Federal Government’s approval is unacceptable, knowing fully well that this would affect everyone, from the biggest industry to the smallest company, including the Point of Service (POS) operators,” she said.

Adeniyi said it was wrong for the Federal Government to have approved the tariff hike, without first consulting with Nigerians, through their elected representatives.

Also, a businesswoman, Mrs Titilayo Ojo, said with the present inflation and declining purchasing power, the increase would only put additional burden on consumers.

She said this would inflict more pains and hardships on many Nigerians, who were still battling to survive and operate under the harsh economic policies of government.

A university student, Samuel Odewale, said that since the hike, he had reduced the time spent on his calls.

He said that the rate at which the network providers, especially MTN, deducted nowadays, calls for serious concerns.

Odewale said that more often now, he preferred to use Whatsapp instead of making direct calls on the network.

Similarly, an Airtel subscriber in Oye-Ekiti, Mrs Tolulope Oni, a student, said that the decision of telecommunication companies to increase their tariffs was not fair on Nigerians.

Also, an MTN subscriber, Mrs Funmilayo Ogunsakin, a POS Operator, said the services of all the network had been very poor of recent.

Ogunsakin said that she often switched to Airtel, because the MTN network often fluctuated in her area.

She urged the telecommunication companies to improve their services, to be commensurate with the amount being chargd on calls and data.

In Akure, an educationist, Mrs Deborah Fakorede, who lives at Oba-Ile, expressed displeasure at the increase in telecommunication tariffs, describing it as ill-timed considering the existing economic hardship in the court.

Fakorede, a proprietress of the Bright Nursery and Primary School, Oba‐Ile, said that the hike in tariffs had not been easy on majority of Nigerians, especially low salary earners as well as average Nigerians.

According to her, the hike has caused drastic reduction in time spent on calls, making many to resort to WhatsApp calls.

She added that many also used Facebook messenger to communicate with family and friends, particularly people living abroad.

Also, Mr Daniel Akeju, said that Nigerians were resilient and used to unjustifiable hike in prices of goods and services in the country.

Akeju, a public affairs analyst, stated “like many other issues in Nigeria, Nigerians have coping mechanisms whenever there is any sudden or planned increase of fees, tariff or price.

“If Nigerians can cope with removal of fuel subsidy, nothing is new or strange that can move us. Everyone will just complain and move on,” he said.

The public affairs analyst said that the issue of poor network was not frequent, adding that those using smart phones had advantage of using WhatsApp audio and Facebook messenger to make calls.

According to him, despite an increase in internet data subscription plans, Nigerians, especially youths, make more use of alternative means to make their calls, causing phone users to switch to Glo network because of its cheaper tariff.

In Okitipupa, residents also decried poor telecommunication services in spite of the high tariffs introduced by the network providers

Dr Abudulkadir Oladimeji, a lecturer at the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, said that no significant improvements had been observed since the telecommunication companies increased their tariffs.

He said that it was part of the agreement with the Federal Government that the network would improve services after an increase in the tariffs

“In fact, the network is even getting messier and worse than before because the dropped calls is now at an alarming rate.

“Even the data that we subscribe to is not improving; you try to see a video or picture, and it will be rolling for several minutes without showing the picture or video.

“I think the Federal Government must wade into this because we can’t be paying through our noses and yet don’t enjoy the services,” he said.

Mrs Peju Ogundumola, a court clerk, also lamented the rate of bad connections by the network providers

“We don’t even understand how the network providers deduct the money again, because now a N200 voucher can no longer make two short calls conveniently.

“Most times, you won’t even hear the person at the other end clearly, yet the money will be deducted, this has made me reduce my call frequency too,” she stated.

Another resident, Mrs Felicia Bagbe, a retired head teacher, said that she had stopped purchasing data, because what was hitherto expended on monthly data was now used for just a week.

She added that all the networks were bad, even in their calls and data, saying running from one network to another won’t solve the problem.

“Anytime there is increase in tariff in anything, we don’t expect the best because they are only interested in the money and not in improved services,” Bagbe said.

Reacting, a telecommunication expert, Mr Tunde Daniel, said the cost of maintenance of communication gadgets and equipmens were very expensive.

He explained that sometimes ,when the cables that enhanced free flow of communication were damaged or stolen, it often costs the affected company millions of naira to replace.