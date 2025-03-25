Nigerians in Europe condemn emergency rule in Rivers, urge Tinubu to reverse decision

President Bola Tinubu

By Gift Chapi-Odekina, Abuja

The Association of Nigerian Professionals in Europe (ANPE) has strongly condemned the recent imposition of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reverse the decision and restore democratic governance in the state.

On March 18, 2025, President Tinubu, citing Section 305 of the Constitution, declared a state of emergency in Rivers State due to the protracted political crisis and vandalization of oil facilities. As part of the declaration, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all state house of assembly members were suspended for six months. Tinubu also appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of the state.

On Thursday, both the Senate and the House of Representatives ratified the emergency rule through voice votes, a decision that has sparked widespread debate and criticism.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, ANPE’s Global President, Solomon Ola, expressed deep concern over the suspension of elected officials, describing the move as unconstitutional and harmful to Nigeria’s democratic reputation. The group warned that such actions could erode investor confidence and further destabilize the nation’s fragile economy.

ANPE argued that the imposition of emergency rule sets a dangerous precedent, undermining federalism and due process as enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution. The group noted that Nigeria, once seen as a beacon of democracy in Africa, is now facing increasing international criticism.

“The suspension of elected officials without due process is a clear violation of democratic norms,” the statement read. “Nigeria’s reputation as a stable investment destination is at stake. This arbitrary abrogation of constitutional procedures erodes trust in Nigeria’s dedication to democratic values, which discourages potential investors. The Nigerian Constitution provides legal processes for addressing grievances against elected officials, none of which includes the unilateral imposition of a state of emergency by the federal government.”

The group further accused the federal government of disregarding constitutional principles, warning that the move has attracted negative attention from international observers and could damage Nigeria’s global standing.

ANPE also condemned the National Assembly for approving the emergency rule without thorough scrutiny. The group accused lawmakers of failing in their duty to check executive overreach and urged them to investigate the constitutionality of the president’s action.

“It is unfortunate that the National Assembly, which is tasked with upholding the Constitution and checking executive excesses, has failed in its duty. Their support for this blatant violation of constitutional norms is a disgrace to Nigerians in the diaspora,” the statement said.

The group called on the judiciary to step in and ensure that the rule of law prevails by determining the legality of the emergency rule in Rivers State.

ANPE also highlighted the economic risks posed by the political crisis, warning that foreign investors may withdraw or withhold investments due to uncertainty about Nigeria’s commitment to democratic governance.

“We in the diaspora have worked tirelessly to promote Nigeria as an investment-friendly nation, but this crisis has made our efforts difficult,” the group lamented.

While calling for immediate reconciliation and dialogue, ANPE urged the federal government to respect state autonomy and democratic institutions.

“The strength of our nation lies in our unity and commitment to democracy. President Tinubu must rectify this aberration to safeguard Nigeria’s democratic integrity and economic viability,” the statement added.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to Nigeria’s development and called on all Nigerians—both at home and abroad—to defend democracy, justice, and the rule of law.