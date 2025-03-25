Nigerian surgeon pioneers West Africa’s 1st robotic prostate cancer surgery, clinic

… Promises revolutionary care

By Chioma Obinna

A Nigerian Consultant Urological/Robotic Surgeon, Professor Kingsley Ekwueme on Monday in Lagos pioneered the first West African robotic surgery on a prostrate cancer patient.

Ekwueme, a UK-based medical doctor returnee recently established The Prostate Clinic, (TPC) Nigeria Centre for Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery, the first super-specialised clinic in West Africa dedicated to the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer, utilising cutting-edge robotic surgery.

“This is truly historic,” declared Ekwueme, the clinic’s founder.

“We are bringing technology that has never been seen before in this region, giving Nigerians access to world-class treatment right here at home.”

The clinic’s centerpiece is the Da Vinci Robot, an advanced surgical system that provides unparalleled precision and minimally invasive procedures. “

Briefing journalists on the feat, Ekwueme explained that: “The Da Vinci Robot offers three-dimensional imaging and seven degrees of freedom, allowing for surgeries with minimal blood loss and faster recovery times.”

“Patients experience significantly less pain and scarring compared to traditional open surgeries.”

Ekwueme, a renowned urologist, emphasised that the technology extends beyond prostate cancer.

“We are treating a range of urological conditions in both men and women, including kidney cancer, bladder cancer, kidney stones, and benign prostatic hyperplasia. Our goal is to transform surgery in Nigeria.”

Noting that the key focus of the clinic was accessibility, he said he is determined to make these advanced procedures affordable for all Nigerians.

“My mission is to ensure that no one in this country dies needlessly due to a lack of access to quality care.

“We are working to make these procedures as cost-effective as possible, and we are open to partnerships with the government to expand our reach.”

To address Nigeria’s power challenges, the clinic is equipped with a comprehensive solar power system, ensuring uninterrupted operations. “We understand the importance of reliable power.

“Our 24-hour solar system ensures that we can provide consistent, high-quality care.”

He said he is also committed to training local medical professionals in robotic surgery, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the technology in Nigeria.

“We are investing in the future of Nigerian healthcare. We want to empower our doctors with the skills they need to provide world-class care.”

Debunking common misconceptions about prostate and sexual activities, Ekwueme clarified that there is no proven dietary prevention for prostate cancer. “The primary risk factors are age, race, and family history. Early detection and access to advanced treatment are crucial.”

Looking ahead, Ekwueme revealed plans to introduce groundbreaking technology for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) with zero blood loss.

“I am doing a procedure tomorrow, and soon I will unveil a technology that has never been done in Africa, splitting the prostate from the inside with absolutely no blood loss,” he stated.

He said with its state-of-the-art technology, commitment to affordability, and focus on local training, The Prostate Clinic Nigeria Centre for Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgery is poised to revolutionise cancer care in West Africa, offering hope and advanced treatment options to countless Nigerians.