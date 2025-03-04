Nigerian socialite Darlington Akporugo arrested a month before wedding, admits to $3m fraud in US

A 47-year-old Nigerian, Darlington Akporugo has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy for a romance scheme that targeted victims across the United States, many of whom were elderly, U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei announced.

Akporugo, who was arrested a month before his wedding, admitted to being a central figure in a long-running romance scam that defrauded victims from Chicago to Kentucky.

Working with accomplices, he used online relationships to manipulate victims into sending money to bank accounts under his control.

To further the scheme, Akporugo and his co-conspirators used fake identities to connect with victims on social media, gaining their trust before persuading them to invest in fictitious businesses or provide

financial assistance for fabricated emergencies.

As part of his plea, Akporugo acknowledged approaching victims primarily through social media platforms like Facebook and directing them to send funds to either his accounts or those of his associates. The money was often transferred overseas.

Beyond collecting cash and wire transfers, Akporugo also admitted to convincing victims to open lines of credit in his name and, in at least one case, purchase a luxury vehicle for his personal use.

Authorities identified over 25 victims, most of whom were retired or elderly, during the multi-year investigation. The fraudulent operation resulted in losses exceeding $3 million.

“As we unfortunately have seen, victims of romance scams suffer tremendous financial loss, sometimes amounting to their entire life savings,” said Ganjei. “Those who fall prey to such fraudsters are often too embarrassed to come forward. However, we encourage victims to report these crimes, as their stories may help prevent future victimization.”

U.S. District Judge Charles Eskridge is set to sentence Akporugo on June 6. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 fine.

He remains in custody pending the hearing

Vanguard News