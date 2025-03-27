Nigerian newspapers review: Tinubu shops for Yakubu’s replacement

President Bola Tinubu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with President Bola Tinubu looking for a replacement for the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

One headline has the Rivers sole administrator, Ibok-Ete Ibas, suspending all political appointees in the state as he takes charge of the government for six months.

On the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Vanguard reports that INEC has notified the affected lawmaker and Senate President Godswill Akpabio that the process had begun.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with a story on the national automotive policy in limbo with N136 billion investments stuck.

Next is The Punch. The newspaper’s biggest headline says 91 groups seek INEC registration as coalition talks gather steam.

Lastly, The Nation’s top headline has the Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Kudirat Kekere-Edun and former minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola, warning against rising misconduct among lawyers.