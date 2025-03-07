Nigerian newspapers review: Senate suspends Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months by the Senate.

Another headline has a militant group threatening oil production if Rivers State allocations are not released.

Also, one headline says the self-proclaimed factional Biafra leader Simon Ekpa has been sanctioned for alleged terrorism financing.

Switching over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with reactions to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension from the Senate.

The Punch’s biggest story says Akpoti-Uduaghan is heading to court to fight her suspension.

The Nation downplays the Senate drama, focusing on the Supreme Court judgment that there was no evidence that 27 members of Rivers State House of Assembly defected from the PDP.