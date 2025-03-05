Nigerian newspapers review: Leaders, INC talk tough on Rivers crisis

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with the political crisis in Rivers State as Ijaw people warn against impeachment of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

One headline has the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) opposing calls for Senate President Godswill Akpabio’s resignation for alleged sexual harassment against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of Kogi Central.

Another headline has the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) saying it does not plan to compel the reinstated Speaker of Lagos State House Of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to resign.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with anxiety in the federal ministries, departments and agencies as President Bola Tinubu’s administration looks to tighten the noose with new payment platform.

The Punch and The Nation lead with FirstBank’s planned groundbreaking ceremony for its new state-of-the-art, eco-friendly 40-storey building headquarters.