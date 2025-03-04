Nigerian newspapers review: I’m not scared of anything – Gov Fubara

Sim Fubara

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara assuring his supporters that he is unafraid of anything following the Supreme Court’s ruling that the faction of Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to ex-governor and now FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, is the authentic assembly.

Another headline has Catholic bishops asking the Federal Government to stop the move to close schools in some northern states as the Ramadan fast begins.

Another headline looks at the seemingly ended crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly following the return of Mudashiru Obasa as speaker and Mojisola Meranda as deputy speaker.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with uproar in Bauchi, Kano, Katsina and Kebbi as the state governments shut out 11.5 million schoolchildren over Ramadan.

The biggest headline in The Punch says “How Akande-led panel forced Meranda out, reinstated Obasa.”

Lastly, The Nation leads with Rivers crisis, reporting the confrontation between Fubara and state lawmakers.