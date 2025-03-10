Nigerian newspapers review: How unity schools crashed from glory to dishonour

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a look at the Federal Government’s unity schools and how they have lost their glory over the years.

One headline has Catholic bishops raising alarm and calling the government’s attention to the hardship and insecurity in the country.

Another headline looks at suspense in Rivers State as Governor Siminalayi Fubara summons lawmakers loyal to ex-governor and now FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, for peace talks.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with reactions to EFCC’s recovery of N1 trillion stolen cash from politicians.

The Punch’s biggest headline says pro-Wike lawmakers give condition to meet Fubara.

Finally, The Nation also looks at the ‘cold war’ between Fubara and state lawmakers.