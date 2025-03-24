Nigerian newspapers review: Another explosion rocks gas facility in Rivers

Image: Explosion

In today’s Nigerian newspapers’ review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with a story on the explosion which occurred at a gas facility in Rivers State.

One headline has the Lagos State Government saying the state does not smell contrary to the claim made by a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

In business, manufacturers are recording over 90 per cent rise in costs as inflation bites into the industry.

Moving to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian leads with the effects of the withdrawal of the United States’ aid on HIV/AIDS and tuberculosis clinics in Nigeria.

The Punch’s biggest headline says fuel marketers fear price hike as the Federal Government suspends the naira-for-crude sale to Dangote refinery.

Finally, The Nation leads with Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo faulting ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s claim that the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his deputy and state lawmakers puts Nigeria in bad light.