Nigerian newspapers review: Amaewhule’s Assembly, Fubara’s commissioners flex muscles

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with FirstBank’s groundbreaking ceremony for its new headquarters at Eko Atlantic City which will be the tallest building in Nigeria when completed.

One headline looks at the crisis in Rivers State following the House of Assembly’s rejection of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s commissioners and direction for him to present nominees within 48 hours.

Another headline has Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan defending their positions after the latter accused the former of sexual harassment.

Moving over to other Nigerian newspapers, The Guardian’s lead story says, “FirstBank takes first shot at Nigeria’s Manhattan, commences 44-storey edifice.”

The Punch leads with Rivers State House of Assembly listing four breaches by Governor Fubara and threatening the arrest of the chairman of Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

Lastly, The Nation’s biggest headline has President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu lauding FirstBank on the takeoff of its new headquarters.