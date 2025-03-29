Nigerian new kid on the block, Soft Nation releases debut single, ‘Sinner Man’

By Benjamin Njoku

Nigeria’s newest kid on the block Paul Osaro Isikhuemen popularly known as Soft Nation is due to release his debut single, ‘Sinner Man’ on April 1.

Produced by Wonder Beatz, the single marks the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey for the Edo State-born singer in the entertainment world.

Soft Nation’s passion for music began at a young age. Over the years, he has honed his unique sound, a fusion of Afrobeats and RnB, making waves in the industry with his distinctive vocals and creativity.

As a well-travelled singer, Soft Nation has been exposed to diverse musical influences, which he seamlessly incorporates into his craft. His dedication to his music and entertainment sets him apart as a promising star to watch out for in the industry.

Interestingly, Soft Nation is the CEO of Soft Nation Universal Records, a label which is poised to revolutionise the Nigerian music scene.

With his talent and innovative approach to music, he’s ready to conquer the world with his music and vocals. Soft nation is here to stay, and music lovers should expect nothing short of good music from him. .