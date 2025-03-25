Nigeria XI vs Zimbabwe: Chelle maintain line-up as Lookman, Osimhen lead attack

Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will spearhead Nigeria’s attack against Zimbabwe as head coach Eric Chelle retains the same starting XI that featured against Rwanda.

This marks Chelle’s second official game in charge since assuming the role in January, and he has opted for consistency in his lineup.

Currently sitting fourth in Group C with six points, Nigeria faces a must-win scenario in all remaining fixtures to boost their chances of automatic qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Mexico, and Canada.

The starting eleven comprises players who have been in top form for their clubs.

Stanley Nwabali remains in goal, with a defensive backline featuring captain William Troost-Ekong, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina, and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi will dictate play in midfield, while Samuel Chukwueze and Moses Simon provide width on the flanks.

Leading the attack, Osimhen and Lookman will be tasked with converting chances as Nigeria seeks a crucial victory against Zimbabwe.

