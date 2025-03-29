Nigeria will rise under Tinubu and overcome challenges – Adegbola

…APC Chieftain Calls for Unity and Collective Purpose

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Gbenga Adegbola, has expressed unwavering confidence that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria will continue to rise and overcome its challenges.

In his Sallah message marking this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, Adegbola extended warm greetings to President Tinubu, APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, and the entire Muslim Ummah, particularly in Oyo State, the Pace-setter State.

Dr. Adegbola, who recently transitioned into active politics by joining the APC, emphasized the importance of unity and collective purpose in addressing Nigeria’s and Oyo State’s pressing challenges.

“Oyo State is navigating complex socio-economic issues, and a united front is essential for its progress and repositioning as the Pace-setter State,” he stated.

In his message, Dr. Adegbola urged Nigerians to uphold the values of love, compassion, and unity that Eid-el-Fitr represents.

“As we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, let us remember the values of love, compassion, and unity that this holy occasion embodies. It is imperative that we come together, support one another, and foster a spirit of cooperation that will lead to a brighter future for our beloved Nigeria, and Oyo State in particular,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to rally behind President Tinubu’s administration, expressing confidence in its ability to steer the nation toward greatness.

“I have unwavering faith that under President Tinubu’s watch, Nigeria will continue to rise and overcome its challenges,” Adegbola affirmed.

Dr. Adegbola’s entry into the APC was warmly welcomed by party stalwarts, including Dr. Ganduje and other key stakeholders. His transition into politics, he noted, is driven by a commitment to serving the nation and leveraging his extensive experience—including his military background—to contribute to Oyo State’s accelerated development.

As Muslims across Nigeria celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, Adegbola’s message resonates with the spirit of the festive period, emphasizing the need for love, unity, and support in building a prosperous Oyo State.

“Let us embrace the spirit of Eid by fostering unity and love among ourselves and building a stronger, more resilient Oyo State. Together, we can.”