Nigeria to harness youth for digital economy – Ministry 

Nigeria is ready to thrive in the digital economy by leveraging its youth and global demand for digital skills, says Francis Sani.

Sani is Technical Adviser (Innovation, Entrepreneurship and Capital) to the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr ‘Bosun Tijani.

He spoke at the launch of Darey.io and Xterns.ai, and their new tech hub.

The event, held Saturday evening in Yaba, Lagos, was with the theme: ‘Tech and Tea: Brewing Nigeria’s Technology Innovation Future’.

Highlighting the role of digital skills, Sani said they are crucial for economic growth, enabling Nigeria to tap into the global outsourcing market.

He stressed the ministry’s aim was to ensure every Nigerian could access technical training, regardless of financial or geographical barriers.

Sani is also Programme Director at the Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Nigeria.

He said the partnership with Darey.io would provide practical, AI-driven, project-based learning to enhance training quality and effectiveness.

He explained the ministry’s approach centres on five pillars: knowledge, policy, infrastructure, innovation and entrepreneurship, and trade, to spur national development.

Sani also highlighted Nigeria’s large youth population as a major advantage in the global digital economy.

He said the ministry was creating an environment to attract tech companies to Nigeria, generating jobs for young people.

Discussing AI’s economic impact, he said it would transform work and value creation, urging Nigeria to position itself for these changes.

Dare Oluwafunmilayo, Founder and CEO of Darey.io, outlined plans to bridge gaps in Nigeria’s digital economy through partnerships and infrastructure development.

Olufunmilayo said their tech hub aims to create a collaborative space where young people can learn and develop essential digital skills.

“Our aim is to offer young people a platform to gain skills, network with professionals, and build a pipeline of talent for the digital economy,” he said.

Speaking on their 3MTT partnership, he said the goal was to train three million technical talents using digital tools to track progress and provide career metrics.

Olufunmilayo revealed that over 5,000 people had been trained in four and a half years, with 100,000 more currently enrolled through the 3MTT programme.

He noted the education offered is free due to 3MTT support, underlining the importance of public-private collaboration for economic advancement.

He also emphasised soft skills, stating technical expertise alone does not ensure employment; communication and teamwork are equally vital.

Olufunmilayo said the hub fosters collaboration and innovation, with professionals delivering training to enhance learning experiences.

To further empower youth, he announced the launch of the Dare Olufunmilayo Human Capital Foundation.

“The foundation aims to partner with organisations to provide laptops and stipends, supporting talented individuals and encouraging economic growth,” he said.

Regarding certification, he said training would be recognised by platforms like Microsoft, AWS, and Google.

He added that Darey.io would also issue its own in-house certifications for trainees